Auston Matthews scores as Leafs down Canadiens in pre-season action
Star centre takes to the ice after news breaks regarding alleged incident in Arizona
Trevor Moore, with a goal and an assist, and John Tavares also scored for Toronto. Mitch Marner added two assists.
Keith Kinkaid stopped 46 shots for Montreal.
Toronto took the ice just over 24 hours after news broke that Matthews is facing a charge of disorderly conduct and disruptive behaviour stemming from an alleged incident in his hometown of Scottsdale, Ariz., back in May.
WATCH| Leafs top Canadiens in pre-season action:
The 22-year-old centre made a brief statement to an unusually large contingent of reporters for a pre-season game at Wednesday's the morning skate, but didn't take any questions.
Matthews, who played with regular linemates William Nylander and Andreas Johnsson, scored on a third-period power play off a great feed from Marner.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.