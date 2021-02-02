NHL postpones Sabres-Islanders due to snowstorm
The NHL has postponed the Sabres-Islanders Tuesday game due to a snowstorm that delayed the Sabres' flight causing an alteration to coronavirus protocols.
Snowstorm delayed Sabres' flight altering coronavirus protocols
The NHL has postponed tonight's game between the Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders because of travel and weather-related concerns linked to coronavirus protocols.
The snowstorm that hit the East Coast postponed the Sabres' flight until game day, which altered COVID-19 testing and contact tracing and led to the postponement.
The Sabres played two games this past weekend against the New Jersey Devils, who were shut down through at least Saturday with 10 players on the league's COVID protocols list.
