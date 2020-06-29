NHL says 26 players have tested positive for coronavirus since June 8
Over 1,450 tests given to more than 250 players at voluntary workouts
The National Hockey League says 26 players have reported testing positive for the new coronavirus since voluntary workouts began June 8.
Monday's update includes four additional cases among those tested at team facilities, to go along with the 11 announced June 19. The league says it's aware of 11 other players testing positive outside the voluntary workout protocol.
The NHL said more than 250 players who worked out at team facilities were administered more than 1,450 tests.
The league and players are in the final stages of agreeing to resume the season. Training camps can open as early as July 10 if an agreement on testing, health and safety protocols and "hub" cities to host the games can be reached.
NHL statement on COVID-19 testing results: <a href="https://t.co/HalBsLro77">pic.twitter.com/HalBsLro77</a>—@PR_NHL
