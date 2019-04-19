Blues strike late to take series lead over Jets

Jaden Schwartz scored with 15 seconds remaining in the third period, lifting the Blues to a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday and handing St. Louis a 3-2 series lead in their Western Conference quarter-final.

Ryan O'Reilly and Brayden Schenn also scored for the Blues, who host Game 6 of the best-of-seven series on Saturday. Jordan Binnington stopped 29 shots for St. Louis.

Winnipeg was up 2-0 after the first period on goals by Adam Lowry and Kevin Hayes.

Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves for Winnipeg, which lost the first two games in the series and extended their home losing streak to six games, including the regular season.

According to a league stat, when a best-of-seven NHL playoff series is tied 2-2, the winner of Game 5 takes the series 78.8 per cent all time (205-55).

Schenn tied the game 2-2 with 6:09 remaining in the third period following a review. Oskar Sundqvist passed the puck over to Schenn and then slid into the net and knocked it off, but it was ruled Schenn had shot the puck into the net before a defensive player caused it to come off.