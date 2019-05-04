Stars hold off Blues to close in on Conference final

Jason Spezza scored and Ben Bishop made 38 saves as the Dallas Stars beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 Friday night to take a 3-2 lead in their Western Conference semifinal series.

Esa Lindell also scored for the Stars, who can advance with a win in Game 6 at home on Sunday.

Jaden Schwartz scored and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves for the Blues, including stops on three breakaways in the first 4:08 of the second period to keep it a one-goal game at the time.

Spezza gave the Stars a 1-0 lead at 2:42 of the first, burying a one-timer from Tyler Seguin. The goal extended Spezza's points streak to three games and he's scored in the last two.

Lindell made it 2-0 with a backhand from the high slot at 6:13 of the second. It was Lindell's first goal of the post-season.

Bishop made a couple of saves during a Blues power play in the second and stopped quality chances from Brayden Schenn and Robert Thomas in the first. But Bishop's giveaway at 8:26 of the third put the puck right on Schwartz's stick, setting him up for a one-timer that pulled the Blues within one.