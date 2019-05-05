Hertl scores twice as Sharks hold off Avs
San Jose forward provides spark to take series lead
Hertl tied the game with a power-play goal in the final minute of the second period and then delivered the go-ahead score early in the third for his first two goals of the series after recording six in the first round.
Martin Jones made 21 saves as San Jose held Colorado star Nathan MacKinnon to one shot on goal and ended his points streak at eight games.
The Sharks will look to clinch the series in Game 6 on Monday night in Colorado.
Tyson Jost scored the lone goal for the Avalanche, who were on their heels for most of the night. Philipp Grubauer made 37 saves.
The cheers only grew louder at the next break in play when injured captain Joe Pavelski came out to the tunnel to wave a towel for the appreciative fans. Pavelski hadn't been seen at the Shark Tank since his bloody concussion in Game 7 of the first round against Vegas that helped spark an epic third-period rally from three goals down.
Jones did his best to make that possible when he preserved the one-goal lead with strong play in the net, stopping Tyson Barrie twice at point-blank range.
The Sharks came out with far more energy than they had in the Game 4 loss in Colorado, putting eight of the first nine shots on net and appearing to take a 1-0 lead on Kevin Labanc's shot from the slot. But trailing referee Tim Peel was signalling for a high stick on Timo Meier before the puck went in the net, negating the goal.
Both goalies then came up with big saves late in a physical period that featured plenty of hits and a few scrums. Jones robbed Matt Nieto on one end and Grubauer made two tough stops on the power play against Hertl.
