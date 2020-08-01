Dominik Kubalik nets 5 points as Chicago stuns Oilers 6-4 in NHL qualifier opener
Chicago captain Jonathan Toews chips in 2 goals and an assist in victory
Rookie winger Dominik Kubalik scored two goals and added three assists, leading Chicago to a 6-4 win over the host Edmonton Oilers in the opener of their best-of-five qualifying round series on Saturday.
Chicago captain Jonathan Toews chipped in two goals and one assist.
Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists for Edmonton.
It was a continuation of the torrid scoring pace set by Kubalik, a 24-year-old Czech forward and a Calder Trophy finalist. He racked up 30 goals and 16 assists before regular-season play was halted in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WATCH | Kubalik breaks Chicago's rookie playoff points record:
In Wednesday's exhibition game against St. Louis, Kubalik had two goals and an assist.
Chicago took control early in the afternoon contest, the first at Rogers Place in Edmonton as part of the NHL's restart.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.