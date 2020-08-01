Rookie winger Dominik Kubalik scored two goals and added three assists, leading Chicago to a 6-4 win over the host Edmonton Oilers in the opener of their best-of-five qualifying round series on Saturday.

Chicago captain Jonathan Toews chipped in two goals and one assist.

Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists for Edmonton.

It was a continuation of the torrid scoring pace set by Kubalik, a 24-year-old Czech forward and a Calder Trophy finalist. He racked up 30 goals and 16 assists before regular-season play was halted in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WATCH | Kubalik breaks Chicago's rookie playoff points record:

Dominik Kubalik broke a Chicago record for most points by a rookie in a playoff game with 5 in a 6-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers. 1:06

In Wednesday's exhibition game against St. Louis, Kubalik had two goals and an assist.

Chicago took control early in the afternoon contest, the first at Rogers Place in Edmonton as part of the NHL's restart.