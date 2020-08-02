Canadiens stun Penguins with OT win
Jeff Petry scores game-winning goal for Montreal
Jeff Petry scored at 13:57 of overtime, Carey Price made 39 saves, and the underdog Montreal Canadiens stunned the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Saturday to open their best-of-five qualifying round series as the NHL raised the curtain on the restart to its pandemic-halted season.
Petry picked up a loose puck in the right face-off circle and ripped a shot through Murray before being mobbed by teammates on Saturday night.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Nick Suzuki had the goals in regulation for Montreal, the Eastern Conference's No. 12 seed in the league's 24-team resumption of play.
Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust replied for Pittsburgh, the No. 5 seed in the East. The Penguins will look to rebound in Monday's Game 2.
WATCH | Petry scored OT winner:
Matt Murray stopped 32 shots inside an empty Scotiabank Arena in Toronto as the league returned following a 142-day absence after COVID-19 ground the sport — and much of society — to a halt some 4 1/2 months ago.
Jonathan Drouin had a chance to win it for Montreal earlier in overtime on a penalty shot when he was held on a breakaway, but the puck rolled off the end of his stick and dribbled wide.
