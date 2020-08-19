Bergeron's 2nd-period buzzer-beater boosts Bruins to series win over Hurricanes
Boston forward nets winner from behind goal line with 4 seconds left in middle frame
Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 3.5 seconds left in the second period, David Pastrnak returned with two assists and the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Wednesday to win the first-round playoff series in five games.
Then came Bergeron's score as the teams appeared headed to the second intermission tied 1-1. He tracked down a loose rebound from Pastrnak that hit the boards, then quickly sent the puck back toward the net from the left side.
The puck slipped under a standing Petr Mrazek, bounced off his left skate and straight into the net for the 2-1 lead.
Bergeron and Krejci also had an assist each for the Bruins, while Pastrnak's return to the lineup also provided a boost. The NHL's co-leader with 48 regular-season goals hadn't played since the fourth-seeded Bruins won Game 1 in double overtime and was a gametime decision for this one.
WATCH | Bergeron's marker lifts Bruins over Hurricanes:
The fifth-seeded Hurricanes were trying to regroup from the Bruins' dominating third-period performance to rally from 2-0 down and win Game 4 on Monday night. They responded by taking a first-period lead on Haydn Fleury's goal, but they didn't score again as the Bruins gradually climbed past them.
Mrazek had 25 saves for the Hurricanes, including a pair of stops on 1-on-1 chances for Pastrnak before the Bruins finally broke through on the way to eliminating Carolina for a second straight season.
The Bruins entered the postseason as the Presidents' Trophy winner with a league-best 100 regular-season points, only to go 0-3 in the round-robin series to determine the top four seeds in the Eastern Conference playoffs. But Boston has now won three straight since losing Game 2
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.