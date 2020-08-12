NHL reschedules Bruins-Hurricanes after 4 overtimes between Columbus, Tampa Bay

The opening game of the Boston Bruins-Carolina Hurricanes NHL playoff series was pushed back to Wednesday morning after the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets remained tied at 2-2 after four overtimes on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena.

The Bruins-Hurricanes game was originally to start at 8 p.m. ET. It will now start on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The Lightning-Blue Jackets game started at 3 p.m. and completed the fourth overtime around 8:45 p.m.

The Tampa-Columbus contest was the opening game of the first full playoff round.

The second NHL game of the day, between the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars in Edmonton, started at 5:30 p.m., and finished well before the conclusion of Tampa-Columbus.

All post-season games in the NHL are being played in Toronto and Edmonton in front of no fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the first round, the league had put at least 4 1/2 hours between the start of games in each city to try to avoid postponements.

However, there will be only four hours between the start of Boston-Carolina and a New York Islanders-Washington Capitals game (3 p.m.) on Wednesday in Toronto.