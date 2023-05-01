Panthers shock record-setting Bruins with Game 7 OT win, advance to face Leafs in 2nd round
Verhaeghe scores winner against Boston team that won 65 games in regular season
Brandon Montour tied it with one minute left in regulation, and Carter Verhaeghe scored the game-winner at 8:35 of overtime to lead the visiting Florida Panthers to a 4-3 Game 7 victory on Sunday night and eliminate the record-setting Boston Bruins from the playoffs.
Boston rallied from a two-goal deficit to take a 3-2 lead, but Florida pulled Bobrovsky for one final push and Montour tied it with his second of the game. Verhaeghe won it on a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle that just made it under the crossbar.
That eliminated the Bruins, who set NHL records with 65 wins and 135 points in the regular season but become the second Presidents' Trophy winner in five years to lose in the first round.
Sam Reinhart also scored for Florida. The Bruins had not lost three games in a row all season.
IT'S OVER! FLORIDA COMES ALL THE WAY BACK FROM A 3-1 SERIES DEFICIT! 😱 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Game7?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Game7</a> <br><br>They've taken down the Presidents' Trophy winners‼️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ex1r07SR6P">pic.twitter.com/Ex1r07SR6P</a>—@NHL
David Krejci and Tyler Bertuzzi scored after Boston fell behind 2-0, and David Pastrnak gave the Bruins their only lead of the game on a power-play goal 55 seconds into the third period. Jeremy Swayman, making his first start of the series as a sub for likely Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark, stopped 32 shots.
The game could be the last for Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron, the five-time Selke Trophy-winner who teased retirement last year but opted to return. He was the last Boston player on the ice.