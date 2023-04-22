Islanders score fastest 4 goals in playoff history en route to Game 3 win over Hurricanes

Kyle Palmieri and Matt Martin scored 44 seconds apart late in the third period and the New York Islanders beat the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 5-1 Friday night to cut their first-round series deficit to 2-1.

Casey Cizikas, Scott Mayfield and Anders Lee also scored as New York got four goals in a 2:18 span late — the fastest four goals in Stanley Cup playoff history — to pull away. Ilya Sorokin stopped 30 shots for the Islanders, who had a pair of one-goal losses in the first two games at Carolina.

Jesper Fast scored for the Hurricanes and Antti Raanta finished with 32 saves.

Game 4 is back at the UBS Arena on Sunday.

The Islanders had two of their four power plays in the third period, but couldn't manage many scoring chances. Raanta then denied an in-close try from Bo Horvat with six 1/2 minutes remaining to keep the score tied. The Hurricanes goalie then made a sliding, sprawling save on a try by Noah Dobson about 40 seconds later.

With 1 second left on another Islanders power play, defenceman Sebastian Aho fired a shot from the right point that Palmieri deflected out of the air past Raanta with 3:51 left.

Martin then made it 3-1 just 44 seconds later as he got a pass from Pamieri and quickly beat Raanta from the left circle.

The Hurricanes pulled Raanta for an extra skater with about 2 1/2 minutes remaining and Mayfield scored a long empty-netter with 1:49 left. With the goalie back in, Lee added to the lead 16 seconds later and the Islanders made playoff history with the four-goal outburst.

Bruins top Panthers in Game 3

Taylor Hall had a goal and an assist, Linus Ullmark stopped 28 shots and the visiting Boston Bruins topped the Florida Panthers 4-2 in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Friday night.

Charlie Coyle, David Pastrnak and Nick Foligno also had goals for Boston, which reclaimed home-ice advantage and took a 2-1 lead in the series. Dmitry Orlov had a pair of long outlet passes that became assists for the Bruins.

Alex Lyon stopped 23 of 26 shots for Florida, the Pastrnak goal with 11:28 remaining chasing him and having Florida send in Sergei Bobrovsky. And that suggests the Panthers have a big decision to make on a starting netminder before Game 4 in Sunrise on Sunday afternoon.

Gustav Forsling and Sam Reinhart had goals for Florida, which didn't get anything past Ullmark until 5:19 remained. Boston improved to 50-3-0 this season when allowing no more than two goals.

The Bruins were again without captain Patrice Bergeron, out with an upper-body injury. He won't play in Game 4 either, with the Bruins believing he will be ready to play when the series returns to Boston for Game 5 next week.

The Bruins held Florida to four shots in the second period — matching the Panthers' fourth-lowest total for any of their 254 periods this season to that point. And while completely clamping down on the defensive end, Boston turned a 1-0 lead into a 2-0 edge.

Marchand sent a wobbling puck toward the net from the right point, and Coyle — positioned in front of the net — chopped down at it as it sailed toward the goal. The puck bounced off the ice and past Lyon at exactly 6:00 of the second.

Pastrnak got the second of the long Orlov assists after getting behind the defence to beat Lyon for a 3-0 lead, and Foligno made it 4-0 by tipping a pass by Bobrovsky with 8:15 left.