Fast's OT winner gives Hurricanes 2-0 series lead over Islanders
Series shifts to New York for Game 3 on Friday
Jesper Fast took a cross-ice pass from Jordan Staal and buried it past Ilya Sorokin at 5:03 of overtime to lift the Carolina Hurricanes past the visiting New York Islanders 4-3 on Wednesday night, taking a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.
Paul Stastny, Stefan Noesen and Jaccob Slavin also scored for the Hurricanes, while Antti Raanta had 23 saves.
Kyle Palmieri, Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders, and Sorokin finished with 32 saves.
QUICKIE CALLED GAME 😤 <a href="https://t.co/ax6PwtauPE">pic.twitter.com/ax6PwtauPE</a>—@Canes
The Hurricanes took the series opener Monday night, scoring twice with the man advantage — their first multi-goal game on the power play since early March — before the teams shared a scoreless 37-minute grind to the horn in Carolina's 2-1 win.
This time, Carolina grabbed an early lead on Stastny's deflection from the top of the crease then pushed ahead 2-0 on a bouncing own-goal off the stick of the Islanders' Sebastian Aho, coming off Noesen's dump-in on a power play.
Nelson made it 3-2 when he took a pass ahead from Palmieri, got past Martin Necas and beat Raanta from the left side at 9:18 of the third. Slavin answered from a steep left-corner angle roughly three minutes later, bouncing the puck off the right side of Sorokin's helmet and inside the far post to ultimately send it to overtime.
The series shifts to New York for two games, starting with Game 3 on Friday.
