Skip to Main Content
NHL players, staff arrive in Edmonton, Toronto ahead of restart
NHL·New

NHL players, staff arrive in Edmonton, Toronto ahead of restart

It's move-in day for NHL players in Toronto and Edmonton. Twenty-four teams are scheduled to enter bubbles in the two Canadian cities today in advance of the league's restart.

24-team playoff to begin Aug. 1

The Canadian Press ·
Players and staff will check in to four hotels in Edmonton and two in Toronto, where they will be separated from the general public for the restart of the NHL season, suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. (The Canadian Press)

It's move-in day for NHL players in Toronto and Edmonton.

Twenty-four teams are scheduled to enter bubbles in the two Canadian cities today in advance of the league's restart.

Players and staff will check in to four hotels in Edmonton and two in Toronto, where they will be separated from the general public and undergo daily COVID-19 testing.

Practices will be closed to the media as teams gear up for exhibition games starting Tuesday.

The best-of-five qualifying round starts next Saturday, along with the seeding round for the top four teams in each conference. The Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks all are in the qualifying round.

Eastern Conference teams are in Toronto and Western Conference teams are in Edmonton for the first three rounds The final four teams will all be in Edmonton for the last two rounds of the playoffs.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now