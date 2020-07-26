NHL players, staff arrive in Edmonton, Toronto ahead of restart

It's move-in day for NHL players in Toronto and Edmonton.

Twenty-four teams are scheduled to enter bubbles in the two Canadian cities today in advance of the league's restart.

Players and staff will check in to four hotels in Edmonton and two in Toronto, where they will be separated from the general public and undergo daily COVID-19 testing.

Practices will be closed to the media as teams gear up for exhibition games starting Tuesday.

The best-of-five qualifying round starts next Saturday, along with the seeding round for the top four teams in each conference. The Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks all are in the qualifying round.

Eastern Conference teams are in Toronto and Western Conference teams are in Edmonton for the first three rounds The final four teams will all be in Edmonton for the last two rounds of the playoffs.