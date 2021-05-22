Islanders rock Penguins to take Game 4, even up series
Isles rookie netminder Ilya Sorokin saves 29 to snag 2nd playoff win
Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 shots, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock each had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 in Game 4 Saturday to even the first-round series.
Tristan Jarry had 23 saves for Pittsburgh, and drew mocking chants of "Jar-ry! Jar-ry!" from Islanders fans.
Game 5 is Monday night in Pittsburgh, and Game 6 back at Nassau Coliseum on Wednesday.
With the teams skating 4 on 4 in the third period, Pittsburgh's Kris Letang was whistled for interference to put the Islanders on their third power play. Just as a penalty on Scott Mayfield was expiring, Wahlstrom fired a one-timer that was stopped by Jarry, However, Pittsburgh's Teddy Blueger knocked the puck in while trying to clear the rebound, putting New York up 3-0 at 6:04.
With the Islanders still on a power play, Eberle made it 4-0 just 24 seconds later as he beat Jarry high on the glove side from the inside edge of the right circle.
WATCH | Stanley Cup Playoff preview: East Division:
Aston-Reese spoiled Sorokin's shutout bid with a short-handed goal with 2:35 to go. It was his first career playoff goal.
After a scoreless first period, the Islanders took control in the second.
Nelson's redirect in front was turned aside by Jarry 2 minutes into the second. Sorokin made a nice stop sliding to his right to deny Sidney Crosby in front 3 1/2 minutes later.
Pulock made it 2-0 with 5:09 left in the middle period as he got the rebound of a shot by Wahlstrom and fired a one-timer off skate of Penguins defenseman Cody Ceci and past Jarry.
Each team had eight shots on goal in a fast-paced first period. The Islanders got off to a physical start and had more chances in the first half of the period.
Sorokin made a low blocker save on Kasperi Kapanen's breakaway attempt a minute in. Beauvillier point-blank try in front was deflected by Jarry off the pipes about 6 minutes in. Mathew Barzal fired a shot off the post from the right circle with 2 1/2 minutes left in the period.
WATCH | How the Leafs-Habs playoff rivalry came to be:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?