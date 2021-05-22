Islanders rock Penguins to take Game 4, even up series

Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 shots, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock each had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 in Game 4 Saturday to even the first-round series.

Josh Bailey and Jordan Eberle also scored for New York. Sorokin, who had 39 saves in the Islanders' 4-3 win in Game 1, was back in goal after Semyon Varlamov started Games 2 and 3 — both losses.

Tristan Jarry had 23 saves for Pittsburgh, and drew mocking chants of "Jar-ry! Jar-ry!" from Islanders fans.

Game 5 is Monday night in Pittsburgh, and Game 6 back at Nassau Coliseum on Wednesday.

With the teams skating 4 on 4 in the third period, Pittsburgh's Kris Letang was whistled for interference to put the Islanders on their third power play. Just as a penalty on Scott Mayfield was expiring, Wahlstrom fired a one-timer that was stopped by Jarry, However, Pittsburgh's Teddy Blueger knocked the puck in while trying to clear the rebound, putting New York up 3-0 at 6:04.

With the Islanders still on a power play, Eberle made it 4-0 just 24 seconds later as he beat Jarry high on the glove side from the inside edge of the right circle.

Aston-Reese spoiled Sorokin's shutout bid with a short-handed goal with 2:35 to go. It was his first career playoff goal.

After a scoreless first period, the Islanders took control in the second.

Nelson's redirect in front was turned aside by Jarry 2 minutes into the second. Sorokin made a nice stop sliding to his right to deny Sidney Crosby in front 3 1/2 minutes later.

Bailey got the Islanders on the scoreboard first with his second goal of the series 8:07 into the second. Letang pushed New York's Anthony Beauvillier into Jarry, forcing the goalie back into the goal, and Bailey fired a shot past him.

Pulock made it 2-0 with 5:09 left in the middle period as he got the rebound of a shot by Wahlstrom and fired a one-timer off skate of Penguins defenseman Cody Ceci and past Jarry.

Each team had eight shots on goal in a fast-paced first period. The Islanders got off to a physical start and had more chances in the first half of the period.

Sorokin made a low blocker save on Kasperi Kapanen's breakaway attempt a minute in. Beauvillier point-blank try in front was deflected by Jarry off the pipes about 6 minutes in. Mathew Barzal fired a shot off the post from the right circle with 2 1/2 minutes left in the period.

