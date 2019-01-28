Skip to Main Content
Penguins trade D Jamie Oleksiak back to Stars

Hockey Night in Canada

Penguins trade D Jamie Oleksiak back to Stars

The Dallas Stars reacquired defenceman Jamie Oleksiak from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday in exchange for a fourth-rank draft pick.

Deal comes same day Dallas defenceman Marc Methot has season-ending surgery

Josh Dubow · The Associated Press ·
Defenceman Jamie Oleksiak has been traded from Pittsburgh to Dallas, the team that drafted him in 2011. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Dallas Stars reacquired defenceman Jamie Oleksiak from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday in exchange for a fourth-rank draft pick.

The deal came on the same day Stars defenceman Marc Methot underwent season-ending surgery to repair a cartilage defect in his left knee.

Dallas had sent Oleksiak to Pittsburgh in December 2017 for a fourth-round draft pick. General manager Jim Nill says the Stars know him well and that Oleksiak, who played in 36 games for Pittsburgh this season, will provide depth for an injury-depleted defence.

"There's always rumours and always speculation, so you can't really dwell on it," Oleksiak told reporters Monday morning, a few hours before the deal. "That can get in your head, so I just try to come in every day and think of it as a new day when you can put in some work."
 
He'll now return to the team that drafted him 14th overall in 2011. Through five-plus seasons in Dallas, the 6-foot-7, 255-pounder had 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 140 games while averaging 14:45 of ice time.

Methot came to Dallas from Ottawa in a trade before the 2017-18 season. Knee issues limited the defenceman to 45 games the past two seasons.

with files from Field Level Media

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us