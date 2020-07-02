Flyers' Lindblom completes radiation treatment for Ewing's sarcoma
23-year-old was diagnosed in December; recently returned to on-ice practice
Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom has completed radiation treatments for a rare form of bone cancer.
The Flyers tweeted video Thursday showing Lindblom ringing the bell at Abramson Cancer Center at Pennsylvania Hospital, which signifies that he has completed his radiation treatments. The 23-year-old was diagnosed in December with Ewing's sarcoma, a cancerous tumour that grows in the bones or in the tissue around bones.
"I can't even explain how I feel," Lindblom said. "It feels like having my birthday, Christmas and all those holidays at the same time. It feels awesome to be done. I can't wait to get back to normal life again and feel like I'm living."
His girlfriend, Alma Lindqvist, hugged Lindblom after he rang the bell and they were cheered by nurses who treated him.
"MY LOVE IS CANCER FREE," she wrote on social media.
Lindblom, his girlfriend and the nurses, all in masks, posed for photos and he presented the staff with his autographed No. 23 jersey. The rising star, who had 11 goals and 18 points in 30 games this season, thanked everyone for the support.
Lindblom recently skated at the Flyers' complex in Voorhees, New Jersey. He has been ruled out of playing should the NHL season resume. The Flyers finished in second place in the Metropolitan Division and wait for the start of the round-robin tournament.
"I'm just happy that I'm alive and I caught it early," he said.
