Canadiens' Pezzetta suspended 2 games for illegal check to Capitals' Oshie
The NHL has suspended Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta two games for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie.
Incident took place in 3rd period of Montreal's 8-4 loss to Washington on Saturday
The incident occurred in the third period of Washington's 8-4 win in Montreal on Saturday. Pezzetta hit Oshie's head as he finished a check after the Capitals forward had made a play to move the puck out of Washington's zone.
Pezzetta was assessed a minor penalty for an illegal check to the head on the play.
The Canadiens forward, who had no history of discipline, will forfeit $7,500 US in salary.
Pezzetta will be eligible to return when the Canadiens visit Ottawa on April 23.
