Penguins sign breakout rookie John Marino to 6 year, $26.4M US extension
Deal caps meteoric rise for 23-year-old defenceman who put up 26 points last season
The Pittsburgh Penguins signed defenceman John Marino to a six-year, $26.4 million US contract extension on Sunday.
Marino, 23, is coming off a breakout rookie season, putting up 26 points (six goal, 20 assists) in 56 games – fourth best among rookie defenceman last season.
"We are very fortunate to have a young, skilled defenceman like John in our organization," said Penguins GM Jim Rutherford.
"His rookie season proved he is a top-four defenseman with great hockey sense. We were impressed with his strong defensive play and look forward to watching him develop offensively."
The kid is a beast.<br>And he's signed through the 2026.27 season.<br>2021 is lookin' mighty fine already! <a href="https://t.co/thfaLQO8rN">pic.twitter.com/thfaLQO8rN</a>—@penguins
Marino's deal, which caries an average annual value of $4.4 million, will begin in the 2021-22 season, after he plays out the remained of his entry-year contract.
The deal caps a meteoric rise for the 6-foot-1, 181-pound blueliner who was acquired from the
Edmonton Oilers in July 2019 in exchange for a sixth-round pick
With files from the Associated Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.