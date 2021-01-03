Penguins sign breakout rookie John Marino to 6 year, $26.4M US extension

The Pittsburgh Penguins signed defenceman John Marino to a six-year, $26.4 million US contract extension on Sunday.

Marino, 23, is coming off a breakout rookie season, putting up 26 points (six goal, 20 assists) in 56 games – fourth best among rookie defenceman last season.

"We are very fortunate to have a young, skilled defenceman like John in our organization," said Penguins GM Jim Rutherford.

"His rookie season proved he is a top-four defenseman with great hockey sense. We were impressed with his strong defensive play and look forward to watching him develop offensively."

The kid is a beast.<br>And he's signed through the 2026.27 season.<br>2021 is lookin' mighty fine already! <a href="https://t.co/thfaLQO8rN">pic.twitter.com/thfaLQO8rN</a> —@penguins

Marino's deal, which caries an average annual value of $4.4 million, will begin in the 2021-22 season, after he plays out the remained of his entry-year contract.

The deal caps a meteoric rise for the 6-foot-1, 181-pound blueliner who was acquired from the

Edmonton Oilers in July 2019 in exchange for a sixth-round pick