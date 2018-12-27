Penguins, Jake Guentzel agree to 5-year extension
The Pittsburgh Penguins re-signed forward Jake Guentzel to a five-year, $30 million US contract extension Thursday. The extension runs through 2023-24.
The 24-year-old Guentzel joined the team midway through the 2016-17 season, helping the Penguins win the Stanley Cup. He led all players in the playoffs that season with 13 goals, second-most by a rookie in league history.
Guentzel had 21 points to tie the NHL rookie record and five game-winning goals to set an NHL rookie mark. During the playoffs last season, he had 10 goals and 11 assists in 12 games.
A third-round pick in 2013, he has 15 goals and 18 assists in 36 games this season.
