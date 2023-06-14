Jason Spezza follows Kyle Dubas to Penguins as assistant GM

The Pittsburgh Penguins have named Jason Spezza as assistant general manager, reuniting him with hockey operations president Kyle Dubas.

The team announced Spezza's addition to the Penguins' front office in a release on Wednesday.

Spezza resigned from his role as special assistant to the GM in the Toronto Maple Leafs organization on May 19, shortly after the team fired Dubas after five years as general manager.

The Penguins say the 40-year-old Spezza will report directly to Dubas, who was hired as Pittsburgh's president of hockey operations less than two weeks after his dismissal from the Leafs.

Spezza, from Mississauga, Ont., joined the Leafs' front office in 2022 following a 19-year career with Ottawa, Dallas and Toronto.

He had 995 points (363 goals, 632 assists) in 1,248 games.

"After a decorated playing career, Jason fully immersed himself on the management side of the game learning all facets of hockey operations this past season while with Toronto," Dubas said in a release. "He showed tremendous work ethic, curiosity, and ability to build relationships throughout all departments at the team facility."