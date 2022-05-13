Penguins captain Sidney Crosby ruled out for Game 6 with upper-body injury
Pittsburgh looks to eliminate New York at home on Friday night
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby will not play in Game 6 Friday night against the New York Rangers.
Coach Mike Sullivan ruled out Crosby following the team's morning skate. Sullivan said Crosby was on the ice earlier with skating and skills development coach Ty Hennes.
Crosby departed after a high hit from New York's Jacob Trouba in Game 5 on Wednesday and did not return. The team has said only that Crosby, who has a history of concussions, has an upper-body injury.
The Penguins have played only two playoff games without Crosby since he entered the NHL. They're 2-0 in those games, with Evgeni Malkin recording three assists.
WATCH | Crosby injured during Penguins' Game 5 loss:
Pittsburgh leads the series 3-2.
With Crosby out, Drew O'Connor is expected to slide into the lineup. Evan Rodrigues skated in Crosby's old spot between Danton Heinen and Kasperi Kapanen on Friday morning.
With nine points, Crosby leads all scorers in the series and is tied for fourth in the playoffs. Missing Crosby for more than half the game, the Penguins lost at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday with the chance to eliminate the Rangers and move on to the second round.
