Senators cut Bobby Ryan 3 weeks after forward's Masterton Trophy win

Veteran forward Bobby Ryan was placed on waivers by the Ottawa Senators on Friday for the purpose of a buyout.

Ryan won the Masterton Trophy, the NHL's award for perseverance, on Sept. 7 after publicly sharing his battle with alcohol issues.

The 33-year-old Ryan entered the NHL/NHL Players' Assistance program on Nov. 20 to get help for his addiction issues.

Ryan has two years left on his contract at a $7.25 million US cap hit and was owed $15 million in real cash.

Buying out his contract will save the Senators $3.67 million in cap space in each of the next two seasons, but add a cap charge of $1.83 million in each of the following two years.

I was able to connect with Bobby Ryan after today’s news. <br><br>He wanted me to pass along the following statement to the fans here in Ottawa: <a href="https://t.co/59YcuLl2mu">pic.twitter.com/59YcuLl2mu</a> —@ian_mendes

Ryan had five goals and eight points in 24 games for Ottawa this season.

He had 254 goals and 301 assists over 883 games in 13 NHL seasons split between the Anaheim Ducks and Ottawa.

Anaheim drafted Ryan second overall in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft.

Ex-Sens coach MacLean joins Maple Leafs

Newly hired assistant coach Paul MacLean led the Senators' coaching staff from 2011-15, guiding them to a 114-90-35 record and a pair of playoff appearances. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired former Ottawa Senators head coach Paul MacLean as an assistant coach.

MacLean led the Senators' coaching staff from 2011-15, guiding them to a 114-90-35 record and a pair of playoff appearances. He won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year in 2013 after being a finalist for the honour in 2012.

MacLean spent the 2019-20 season as an assistant coach with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He served two stints as an assistant coach with the Anaheim Ducks (2002-04, 2015-17) and was an assistant coach for the Detroit Red Wings from 2005-11, helping them win a Stanley Cup title in 2008.

Born in Grostenquin, France and raised in Antigonish, N.S., MacLean skated in 719 career NHL games for the St. Louis Blues, Winnipeg Jets and Detroit Red Wings, recording 324 goals and 349 assists.

He had a career-high 101 points (41 goals, 60 assists) in 1984-85, representing Winnipeg in the 1985 all-star game. In 53 career Stanley Cup playoff games, MacLean registered 21 goals and 14 assists.

Internationally, MacLean was a member of Canada's national men's hockey team during the 1979-80 season, skating in 50 games (21 goals, 11 assists). He also represented Canada at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, recording two goals and three assists in six games.

MacLean joins recently hired assistant Manny Malhotra on Sheldon Keefe's coaching staff.

"Over nearly two decades as an NHL coach, Paul has filled every role on a coaching staff, winning a Stanley Cup and Jack Adams trophy along the way," Keefe said in a release. "Adding someone of Paul's expertise and character to advise and assist our staff is something that we felt was very important as we seek to make tangible steps next season."