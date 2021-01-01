NHL planning 2 outdoor games on shores of Lake Tahoe in February: reports
Event will likely feature Avalanche vs. Vegas (Feb. 20), Bruins vs. Flyers (Feb. 21)
According to multiple reports, the NHL is planning to stage a two-game "Outdoor Weekend" showcase at Lake Tahoe in Nevada during the 2020-21 season.
The event will likely feature the Colorado Avalanche vs. the Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 20, followed by the Boston Bruins vs. the Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 21.
During a challenging season, the NHL is interested in holding picturesque events, which according to The Athletic's Scott Burnside will feature a rink built around the final holes of the Edgewood Tahoe Resort—which hosts a popular celebrity golf tournament.
Roughly 400 people, including players, team staff and workers will be allowed to attend but no fans says Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, who was the first to report the story. Friedman says the event will give broadcasters a unique opportunity to capture footage using drones.
