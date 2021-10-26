Oshie, Ovechkin combine for 5 goals as Capitals outduel Senators in offensive shootout
Ottawa's Drake Batherson scores 1st career hat-trick in loss
T.J. Oshie picked up his fifth career hat trick as the Washington Capitals beat the Ottawa Senators 7-5 on Monday night in Ottawa.
Drake Batherson led the way for Ottawa (2-4-0) with his first career hat trick, while Chris Tierney and Josh Norris also chipped in.
Anton Forsberg started the game for Ottawa, but was pulled after allowing four goals on 16 shots. Filip Gustavsson came in late in the first period and finished the game allowing three goals on 15 shots.
WATCH | Oshie's 5th career hat-trick leads Capitals to win over Senators:
Down 6-4 to start the third, Batherson made it a one-goal game with his third of the night at the six-minute mark, but Ovechkin regained the two-goal cushion with his second of the game midway through the period.
Trailing 4-1, the Senators came roaring back to tie the game, only to give up two late goals to trail 6-4 after 40 minutes.
Norris started the rally beating Samsonov from the right face-off circle.
Tierney made it 4-3 with a power-play goal midway through the period. Shortly after, Batherson displayed some great patience drawing Samsonov out of position to score the equalizer, for his second of the night.
Ovechkin regained the lead as he blocked a Nikita Zaitsev point shot and broke in alone, beating Gustavsson through the legs and with just 7.3 seconds remaining in the period Oshie scored his third of the night.
Batherson opened the scoring by beating Samsonov from outside the right face-off circle.
The Capitals then went on to score four consecutive goals in a span of just over nine minutes.
Oshie took advantage of some poor defensive coverage by Josh Brown as he scored the first two goals. Jensen made it 3-1 and Carlson ended Forsberg's night as he ripped a shot from the left circle.
This marked the Capitals' first road game against a Canadian team since Feb. 27, 2020.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?