Senators blow 2-goal lead in final frame, fall to Capitals in overtime for 3rd loss in a row
Chabot, Sanford score in Ottawa's 9th consecutive loss in Washington
Alex Ovechkin scored his 28th and 29th goals of the season in the third period, Nicklas Backstrom pounced on a turnover to get the winner 1:13 into overtime and the Washington Capitals rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night in Washington.
Backstrom also assisted on Ovechkin's second goal, which tied Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers for the NHL lead.
Backstrom then took the puck off a Senators defender deep in Ottawa's zone and beat goaltender Matt Murray with a breakaway backhand to give Washington just its third win in nine games.
Thomas Chabot opened the scoring for Ottawa on the first shot of the game and Zach Sanford added a goal early in the second period.
Murray made 30 saves but couldn't prevent the Senators' third straight loss overall and ninth in a row at Washington dating to December 2014.
WATCH l Backstrom's winner propels Capitals over Senators:
Ovechkin cut the deficit in half early in the final period when he wedged between Ottawa's Dylan Gambrell and Jacob Bernard-Docker near the crease and fired a one-timer off a pass from Trevor Van Riemsdyk into the roof of the net.
Ovechkin did the same with Backstrom's pass about midway through the third with a shot so firm it struck the inside bar and bounced out. Play briefly continued before the goal was given via video review.
The Senators' nine-game losing streak in Washington was extended two days after taking a 10th consecutive defeat in Pittsburgh.
