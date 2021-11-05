Golden Knights roll to blowout of Senators following trade for Eichel

The Vegas Golden Knights won on and off the ice Thursday when they capped the day with a 5-1 win over the Ottawa Senators.

The Knights' day started with the announcement that Vegas (5-5-0) had acquired Jack Eichel in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres.

When Eichel will join the Knights is unclear as the 25-year-old will undergo artificial disk replacement surgery soon.

Jonathan Marchessault led the Knights with a pair of goals, including an empty-netter.

Mattias Janmark, Brett Howden and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas.

Vegas starer Robin Lehner made 38 saves against his former team, and improved his record to 9-0-3.

Brady Tkachuk scored the lone goal for the Senators (3-6-1). Ottawa's Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots in the loss.

Trailing 3-1 after two periods, the Senators tried to close the gap, but Lehner wasn't having it as he stopped all 11 Ottawa shots in the third.

Pietrangelo made it 4-1 late in the third and Marchessault capped the evening with an empty-net goal.

After a scoreless first period, the Knights took over in the second.

WATCH | Winners and losers from the Eichel trade:

Who won the Jack Eichel trade? 5:47 Rob Pizzo and Justin Emerson from the Las Vegas Sun break down the trade that was a very long time in the making. 5:47

Carrier broke the stalemate early on a goal Gustavsson will want back.

Carrier seemed to whiff a bit on his shot, which threw Gustavsson's timing off, and gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 4:31.

Vegas made it 2-0 at 11:21 on a tip-in by Howden, his first of the season.

Poor defensive play left Marchessault all alone at the side of the net to backhand the puck past Gustavsson at 12:25.

The Senators were finally able to beat Lehner when Tkachuk tipped in Artem Zub's point shot at 15:50.

Impressive saves at both ends of the ice resulted in a goal-free first period.

Lehner made a nice save on Nick Paul early in the game and Gustavsson was tested a couple times by former Senator Evgeni Dadonov.

