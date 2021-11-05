Golden Knights roll to blowout of Senators following trade for Eichel
Jonathan Marchessault leads Vegas to victory with pair of goals
The Vegas Golden Knights won on and off the ice Thursday when they capped the day with a 5-1 win over the Ottawa Senators.
When Eichel will join the Knights is unclear as the 25-year-old will undergo artificial disk replacement surgery soon.
Jonathan Marchessault led the Knights with a pair of goals, including an empty-netter.
Mattias Janmark, Brett Howden and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas.
Brady Tkachuk scored the lone goal for the Senators (3-6-1). Ottawa's Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots in the loss.
Trailing 3-1 after two periods, the Senators tried to close the gap, but Lehner wasn't having it as he stopped all 11 Ottawa shots in the third.
Pietrangelo made it 4-1 late in the third and Marchessault capped the evening with an empty-net goal.
After a scoreless first period, the Knights took over in the second.
WATCH | Winners and losers from the Eichel trade:
Carrier broke the stalemate early on a goal Gustavsson will want back.
Carrier seemed to whiff a bit on his shot, which threw Gustavsson's timing off, and gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 4:31.
Vegas made it 2-0 at 11:21 on a tip-in by Howden, his first of the season.
Poor defensive play left Marchessault all alone at the side of the net to backhand the puck past Gustavsson at 12:25.
The Senators were finally able to beat Lehner when Tkachuk tipped in Artem Zub's point shot at 15:50.
Impressive saves at both ends of the ice resulted in a goal-free first period.
Lehner made a nice save on Nick Paul early in the game and Gustavsson was tested a couple times by former Senator Evgeni Dadonov.
WATCH | CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo projects Canadian Olympic hockey roster:
