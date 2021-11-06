Palat's late goal holds up as winner in Lightning's win over Senators
Connor Brown, newly appointed captain Brady Tkachuk, Logan Shaw score for Ottawa
A late third-period goal by Ondrej Palat held up as the game winner Saturday as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3.
Connor Brown, newly appointed captain Brady Tkachuk and Logan Shaw scored for Ottawa (3-7-1). Matt Murray made 29 saves.
Stamkos scored his sixth goal of the season to break a 2-2 tie midway through the third period. Stamkos was left alone at the side of the net as Victor Mete had a defensive breakdown, and buried the loose puck.
Palat scored late in the third to ensure the win and Cirelli added an empty-net goal for insurance.
Shaw tipped in a goal late in the game, but it was too little, too late for the Senators.
WATCH l Palat's goal secures win for Lightning over Senators:
Trailing 1-0, Brown tied the game early in the second on a fantastic effort at the end of a long shift. Brown forced a turnover inside the zone , drove to the net and beat Elliott high.
Tampa made it 2-1 at the halfway mark of the period as Rutta fired a shot through the slot.
With under a minute remaining in the period, Batherson showed great patience as he slid a puck through Rutta and Ryan McDonough to Tkachuk who buried a one-timer to tie the game 2-2.
The Lightning opened the scoring with a power-play goal by Hedman, his first of the season. Hedman fired a shot from the blueline and it was tipped by Ottawa's Josh Brown leaving Murray with little chance to stop it.
Notes: Michael Del Zotto was a healthy scratch for the Senators, while Tyler Ennis missed the game with a non-Covid related illness. Mikhail Sergachev served the first of his two-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Toronto's Mitch Marner.
