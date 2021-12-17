Lightning edges Senators in historic night for Vasilevskiy, Stamkos

Andrei Vasilevskiy set an NHL record for wins in a calendar year, Steven Stamkos picked up his 900th career point and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Thursday night.

Vasilevskiy made 25 saves to get his 63rd win in 2021 regular-season and playoff games. He broke the record of 62, established by Pittsburgh goalie Marc-Andre Fleury in 2009.

Stamkos and Martin St. Louis (953) are the only Tampa Bay players to reach 900 points. The centre is also the 118th NHL player to accomplish the feat.

Victor Hedman had a goal and an assist, and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who lost 4-0 at Ottawa last Saturday. Tampa Bay is 7-1-1 over the last nine games.

Ottawa's Anton Forsberg made a number of strong stops among his 25 saves. He recorded his first career shutout in Saturday's win over Tampa Bay.

The Senators, who had won five of six, got a goal from Thomas Chabot.

A stunner from Chabby 🤯<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoSensGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoSensGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/pdUl8aieOJ">pic.twitter.com/pdUl8aieOJ</a> —@Senators

Stamkos reached the milestone at 15:05 of the second period when he assisted on Hedman's power-play goal that put Tampa Bay ahead 2-1.

Killorn tied it at 1 early in the second.

Chabot picked up the puck in the neutral zone, came in from the left wing and lifted a shot over Vasilevskiy 15:43 into the game. The defenceman ended his 27-game goal drought.

Ottawa defenceman Nikita Zaitsev left in the first period with a lower-body injury.