NHL

Timo Meier's 3rd-period snipe lifts Sharks over slumping Senators

Timo Meier scored the go-ahead goal with 8:42 remaining and added two assists as the San Jose Sharks handed the Ottawa Senators their third straight loss, 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Ottawa, sitting last in Atlantic, suffers 9th loss in 10 games

Ben Ross · The Associated Press ·
San Jose's Timo Meier celebrates after scoring a goal in the third period of the Sharks' 6-3 win against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. (Tony Avelar/The Associated Press)

Matt Nieto, Tomas Hertl, Nick Bonino, Logan Couture and Jacob Middleton also scored for San Jose, which won its second consecutive game. James Reimer made 26 saves to earn his sixth win.

Brady Tkachuk had a goal and an assist for the Senators, who also got goals from Josh Norris and Connor Brown. Matt Murray made 23 saves in defeat for Ottawa, which has now lost nine of its past 10 games.

Nieto opened the scoring for San Jose with his first of the season just over seven minutes into the first period.

Norris netted the equalizer later in the period for his team-high eighth goal.

Hertl's eighth put the Sharks ahead 2-1 in the second, but Tkachuk and Brown answered with goals 1:33 apart to give Ottawa its first lead.

Bonino, playing in his 700th career game, tied it on the power play with 31 seconds left in the second period, his first goal with the Sharks.

With the game tied at 3, Meier buried his seventh of the season just more than midway through the third. Couture added an empty-netter with 1:04 left, his seventh goal of the season. Middleton also scored an empty-netter in the final minute for his first NHL goal.

