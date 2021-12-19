Senators squander lead as Sanheim's OT winner carries Flyers to thrilling victory
Stutzle, Formenton, Zub score in Ottawa loss
Travis Sanheim scored 1:35 into overtime and also had an assist to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.
Sanheim netted the game-winner on a wrister from close range after being set up by Cam Atkinson in the 3-on-3 session.
"It's just confidence right now," said Sanheim, who has upped his season total to 10 points with five in the last three contests. "I'll take those, enjoy them, especially when they're game-winners."
Backup goalie Martin Jones started in place of Carter Hart, who missed the contest due to a non-COVID illness, and made 28 saves.
Artem Zub, Tim Stutzle and Alex Formenton scored for the Senators. Anton Forsberg had 34 saves.
"I thought it was a heck of an effort," Ottawa coach D.J. Smith said. "We're in every game right now."
Zub's slap shot from the point through a screen in front gave the Senators a 3-2 lead with 6:17 left in regulation. Farabee, returning to Philadelphia's lineup after a seven-game absence due to a shoulder injury, evened the score just 52 seconds later with an unlikely goal when he threw the puck toward the net from the side boards and it got past Forsberg.
"Got a little lucky but when you're doing the right things bounces like that definitely help," Farabee said.
Ottawa tied the game at 2 with the only two goals in the second. Stutzle got the Senators on the board by shooting high over Jones' right shoulder from a sharp angle 2:09 into the period. Formenton tied it with a short-handed tally 1:13 later after a turnover by Philadelphia defenceman Keith Yandle led to a breakaway.
The Flyers played a strong first period and went to the dressing room ahead 2-0 after goals by Giroux and Lindblom, who got his third of the season on a slap shot from above the circle that deflected off Ottawa defenceman Thomas Chabot and past Forsberg.
"Our start was unreal," Philadelphia interim coach Mike Yeo said.
The Senators couldn't generate anything offensively in the early going and didn't get their first shot on goal until there was 6:21 remaining in the first.
Giroux matches Barber's career points
Giroux matched Bill Barber's career point total of 883 points with his 11th goal and team-leading 25th point of the season 4:19 into the contest.
"What a great career he had," Giroux said of Barber. "To be able to tie him right now is obviously a great honor."
Lindblom beautifully set up the Flyers' captain with a backhanded pass from behind the net, and Giroux finished with a wrister from the slot that Forsberg never saw.
"I knew he was there, but I was still guessing a little bit where he was," Lindblom said. "He doesn't miss those. It hit his tape and so that's a goal."
Bobby Clarke is the Flyers' all-time leader in points with 1,210.
