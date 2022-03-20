Habs' Allen stars in big win over Senators, 1st victory since November for goaltender
Evans, Byron, Caufield, Armia, Kulak score for Montreal in 5-1 win
The Montreal Canadiens broke out with three goals in the second period and Jake Allen made 29 saves for his first win since November in a 5-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Saturday in Montreal.
Jake Evans picked up one goal and one assist for Montreal (17-36-9). Paul Byron, Cole Caufield, Joel Armia and Brett Kulak added goals.
Allen, who recently returned from an injury sustained in January, last won Nov. 27, 2021 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Montreal scored first following a Sens turnover in their own zone. Evans beat Gustavsson with a top corner wrist shot from the left face-off circle at 16:32 in the first.
Ottawa tied the game with 1:09 to go in the period. Colin White sent a behind-the-legs no-look pass for Norris who didn't miss his one-timer opportunity and notched his 26th goal of the season.
The Habs got back in front with two early goals in the second period. Michael Pezzetta combined with Byron following a deep stretch pass from Evans to make it 2-1 at 2:42.
Caufield then gave Montreal a two-goal lead with a heavy wrist shot at 4:23. He's scored in four consecutive games.
Montreal ended a productive second period with a power-play goal. With 32 seconds remaining, Armia redirected Corey Schueneman's slap shot from the point to give the Canadiens a 4-1 advantage.
Kulak skated through the Ottawa defence and added a fifth Canadiens goal at 8:14 of the third period.
