Kaprizov buries 1st goal of season to help Wild sink Senators in overtime
Minnesota wins its 6th 1-goal game after neutralizing Ottawa's 3-goal middle frame
Kirill Kaprizov scored his first goal of the season 2:02 into overtime and the Minnesota Wild beat the Ottawa Senators 5-4 Tuesday night.
Marcus Foligno scored twice for Minnesota, which got points from 11 players and won for the sixth time — all by one goal. Caleb Addison and Nico Sturm also scored. Cam Talbot had 24 saves for the Wild, winners of nine straight against Ottawa.
Ten players had points for Ottawa. Drake Batherson had a goal and assist. Nick Paul, Josh Norris and Chris Tierney added goals. Michael Del Zotto had two assists. Filip Gustavsson overcame a shaky start and made 38 saves, including 20 in the third period.
Trailing 3-1, Ottawa scored three times in less than six minutes of the second period to take a short-lived lead.
Batherson buried a shot from the right circle — a play Minnesota unsuccessfully challenged for a high stick earlier in the shift — and Josh Norris scored from the edge of the blue paint on the ensuing power play to make it 3-3.
WATCH | Bring It In panel discusses latest in Chicago's sexual abuse allegations:
Tierney, in his 500th game, scored on a rebound when the puck bounced up, deflected off his arm and past Talbot. Initially called no goal, the Senators successfully challenged, and video review showed that Tierney was trying to get out of the way, not direct the puck in.
Coming off a lacklustre 5-1 loss Monday in Chicago, Ottawa gave up the game's first seven shots and was quickly down by a couple goals.
Foligno scored on a rebound and Addison scored his first career goal 27 seconds later when his long shot deflected off Del Zotto and popped over Gustavsson.
Paul redirected a pass from Connor Brown for an Ottawa tally. Sturm scored on a rebound for a 3-1 Wild lead.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?