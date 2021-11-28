Skip to Main Content
Senators fall to Kings for 5th straight loss

Carl Grundstrom scored twice to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Saturday night.

Grundstrom scores twice to help Los Angeles snap 5-game losing skid

Dan Greenspan · The Associated Press ·
Kings forward Arthur Kaliyev (34) is swarmed by teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of Los Angeles' 4-2 home win over Ottawa on Saturday at the Staples Center. (Kyusung Gong/The Associated Press)

Viktor Arvidsson had a power-play goal and Arthur Kaliyev also scored to help the Kings end a five-game losing streak. Cal Petersen made 30 saves and Anze Kopitar had three assists.

Filip Gustavsson allowed three goals on 36 shots, and Connor Brown and Michael Del Zotto scored for the Senators, who lost their fifth straight game. Ottawa is 1-7-1 on the road, including five defeats in regulation in a row.

Kaliyev netted his fourth goal to push Los Angeles' lead to 3-1 with 6:46 left in the second period, finding himself alone at the right post to send in a pass by Alex Edler.

But Brown scored off the rush, getting the Senators back within a goal with 1:27 left in the period.

Los Angeles had to withstand a five-minute power play in the third after Brendan Lemieux received a match penalty during a confrontation with Brady Tkachuk had them grappling from the clinch on the ice. Tkachuk indicated that Lemieux bit him on the hand.

Grundstrom, who served the penalty, came out of the box to score an empty-netter with 33.9 seconds remaining.

The Kings started the scoring with Arvidsson's fourth goal, tipping in a pass by Kopitar on the power play 4:59 into the game.

WATCH l 9 players who punished the most goalies:

9 players who punished the most goalies...in 90 seconds

3 days ago
2:10
These players not only scored a lot of goals in their careers, but made sure to do it against as many goaltenders as possible. 2:10

Del Zotto tied it at 1 with 18.9 seconds left in the first. Josh Norris won the faceoff and got it back to Del Zotto, who fired a shot that deflected in off the stick of Kings forward Alex Iafallo.

Grundstrom put Los Angeles back ahead 2-1 midway through the second period, barreling into Gustavsson as the puck crossed the line. Officials decided the contact happened because Zach Sanford forcibly sent Grundstrom into the goalie, confirming his fourth goal after a brief conversation.

Related Stories

