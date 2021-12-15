Senators erupt for 6 unanswered goals to rout Panthers, maintain good run of form

Josh Norris scored two goals and Anton Forsberg made 33 saves to lift the Ottawa Senators over the Florida Panthers 8-2 on Tuesday night in Sunrise, Fla.

Drake Batherson had a goal and two assists. Tim Stutzle, Dylan Gambrell and Austin Watson also scored for Ottawa. Connor Brown had three assists.

Sam Reinhart and Jonathan Huberdeau scored for the Panthers, who lost at home for only the second time this season. The Senators have won five of six.

Florida goaltender Spencer Knight gave up a career-worst eight goals on 38 shots.

It was the Panthers' worst home loss since falling 7-1 to Philadelphia on Jan. 26, 2013, and their worst overall since a 6-0 beating at Calgary on Jan. 13, 2016.

The Panthers went 0-6 on the power play, including 27 seconds of a 5-on-3 in the third.

WATCH | Norris scores a pair as Sens thump Panthers on the road:

Josh Norris leads Senators to dominating win over Panthers Duration 0:57 Ottawa earns their fifth victory in six games as they defeat Florida 8-2, Josh Norris scores twice and adds an assist. 0:57

With the score tied at 2, the Senators scored two goals in a span of 80 seconds late in the second period.

Norris' shot from the slot beat Knight on the stick side at 16:06, and then Stutzle fired the puck from the high slot that went high into the net.

Norris' second goal 23 seconds into the third made the score 5-2 and Batherson made it 6-2 with 13:50 left.

Paul concluded the scoring with his second goal with 5:03 left.

Gambrell's short-handed goal on a breakaway gave the Senators a 2-1 lead with 18:30 left in the second.

The Panthers tied the game again when Reinhart scored with 4:27 left in the second to make it 2-2.

Watson gave the Senators a 1-0 lead when he corralled a loose puck in front and slid it under Knight's pads at 4:38 of the first.

Huberdeau's goal tied the score 1-all after he skated in and fired the puck past Forsberg from in front with 6:55 left in the first.