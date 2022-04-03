Skip to Main Content
Norris' hat trick powers Senators to 2nd consecutive victory over Red Wings

Josh Norris scored his first career hat trick as the Ottawa Senators swept a home-and-home series with the Detroit Red Wings with a 5-2 win Sunday.

Zub, Zaitsev also score; Forsberg makes 30 stops in Ottawa win

The Canadian Press ·
Senators centre Josh Norris, shown against the Islanders, scored a hat trick, with two of his goals coming in the second period of a 5-2 win over the Red Wings on Sunday in Ottawa. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Norris, who now has 30 goals on the season, also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit.

The Senators honoured late owner Eugene Melnyk before the game. Melnyk, 62, passed away last Monday after a lengthy illness.

The tribute included a video montage of Melnyk through the years since he purchased the Senators in 2003.

Players will wear a commemorative patch with the initials "EM" on their jerseys for the rest of the season.

Artem Zub and Nikita Zaitsev also scored for the Senators (25-37-6), while Anton Forsberg had a solid outing with 30 saves.

WATCH | Norris' big day leads Senators to victory:

Josh Norris lifts Senators past the Red Wings

44 minutes ago
Duration 0:28
Ottawa Senators Josh Norris scores his first career hat trick to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5 - 2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings 0:28

Michael Rasmussen and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings (26-34-9), who are mired in a six-game losing streak. Thomas Greiss stopped 31 shots.

Trailing 3-1, Larkin gave the Red Wings some life with a pretty goal off his backhand with just over seven minutes remaining in regulation.

But Detroit failed to capitalize on a number of good chances during a power play in the final minutes of the game. Norris and Zaitsev sealed the win with empty-net goals.

Norris scored twice in the second period as the Senators led 3-1 after 40 minutes. His first was a power-play goal on a feed from Tim Stutzle. Norris beat Greiss blocker side from the left faceoff circle at 2:32.

Norris's 15th power-play goal this season made him the first to reach that mark since Dany Heatley in 2008-09. He scored his second goal even-strength at 14:16 when he jumped on a Nick Holden rebound from the slot.

Tyler Ennis left the game early in the second period and did not return after he was hit by Gustav Lindstrom.

Detroit opened the scoring at 7:21 of the opening period when Rasmussen slipped the puck through Stutzle's legs and beat Forsberg blocker side.

Zub beat Greiss through the legs to tie the game 1-1 with less than two minutes remaining in the first period.

