Stutzle's 3-point night leads Senators past Red Wings, snap 3-game losing streak
Watson, Batherson also score in Ottawa victory
Tim Stutzle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night in Detroit.
Stutzle's goals were both empty-netters, one with 1:05 left and another with 14 seconds remaining. The 20-year-old forward also picked up his 30th assist on Batherson's 15th goal of the season.
Tyler Bertuzzi scored for Detroit, and Thomas Greiss made 28 stops. The Red Wings dropped to 2-5-3 in their last 10 games.
WATCH | Senators end losing streak with big win:
The Red Wings had several solid chances to tie the game — usually involving Dylan Larkin, who provided a consistent threat in the offensive zone — but they were unable to capitalize.
The Senators jumped in front when Watson scored in the final seconds of the first. It was the eighth goal of the season for the Ann Arbor, Michigan, native.
The Red Wings responded with Bertuzzi's power-play goal 12:27 into the second. It was Bertuzzi's 27th goal.
Ottawa went ahead to stay on Batherson's goal at 15:32.
