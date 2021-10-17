Tierney notches pair of power-play goals as Senators beat Stars
Tim Stutzle leaves ice in pain after uncalled slash to left wrist
Chris Tierney scored twice to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars Sunday night.
Nick Paul also scored for Ottawa (2-1-0), while Connor Brown's three assists gave him 100 career helpers. Ottawa remains undefeated on home ice after two games (2-0-0).
Filip Gustavsson made 32 saves in his first regular-season NHL game since May 12.
Michael Raffl and Joe Pavelski scored for the Stars (1-2-0).
Anton Khudobin, who stopped 24 shots, suffered his first regulation loss against the Senators. Coming in, the Stars netminder was 8-0-2 against Ottawa.
Trailing 3-1, the Stars pushed back in the third. Pavelski was able to pick up a loose puck in front off a Radek Faksa rebound to make things interesting, but couldn't complete the comeback.
Ottawa scored two power-play goals in the second to take a 3-1 lead but finished the period without Tim Stutzle. He returned to start the third.
Stutzle clutches wrist after slash
Tierney picked up his first of the night as a Shane Pinto shot deflected off his chest at 9:20 of the second, and with one minute remaining in the period he took a pass from Zach Sanford and pushed the puck towards the net to beat Khudobin.
Of concern was a slash to Stutzle's left wrist by Faksa that went uncalled. The 19-year-old left the ice hunched over in pain clutching his wrist.
The two teams exchanged goals in the first to make it 1-1.
The Stars scored on their first shot as Raffl had room in front and buried a feed from Alexander Radulov. Less than a minute later Paul tucked a backhander under the crossbar.
This marked the first American-based opponent to visit Canadian Tire Centre since March 5, 2020.
Brady Tkachuk did not play Sunday, but will likely make his season debut Thursday for the Senators
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?