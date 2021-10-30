Norris strikes twice as Senators withstand Stars to snap 3-game skid
22-year-old shines in 1st-ever NHL game outside of Canada
Josh Norris scored two goals in his U.S. NHL debut, and the Ottawa Senators snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Friday night.
The 22-year-old Norris, the 19th overall pick in the 2017 NHL draft by the San Jose Sharks, was playing his first NHL game in the U.S. In his third season, Norris played just three games, all in Ottawa, in 2019-20.
The Senators played in the U.S. for the first time since 2019-20, after opening the season with five of their first six games at home and another contest in Toronto.
Joe Pavelski scored in the second period for Dallas. Braden Holtby had 20 saves for the Stars.
On the game's first power play, Tim Stützle's shot was blocked and Norris picked up the puck in front and scored at 5:49 of the first period.
Tkachuk scored Ottawa's second unassisted goal at 7:55 of the first period on a snap shot from the slot for a 2-0 lead.
WATCH | 9 best Halloween costumes from NHLers... in 90 seconds:
Norris' second goal came on a pass from Drake Batherson between the circles. Norris scored past Holtby at 7:41 of the second for a 3-0 lead.
The Stars scored 35 seconds into their first power play, at 10:38 of the second period. Joe Pavelski took a cross-ice pass from Alexander Radulov and sent the puck past Gustavsson.
Dallas had an 11-2 advantage in shots on the goal in the second, but still trailed 3-1.
Ottawa added another goal at 5:07 of the third. Brown scored from just to the left of the net on a pass from Victor Mete.
