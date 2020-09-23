Senators part ways with longtime goalie Craig Anderson
General manager Dorion says team moving in a different direction
Ottawa general manager Pierre Dorion says longtime Senators goaltender Craig Anderson will not be offered a new contract by the NHL club.
In an availability with reporters Wednesday, Dorion thanked Anderson for his contributions to the Senators over the years but said the club would be moving in a different direction.
Anderson is an unrestricted free agent after completing a two-year, $9.5-million US contract this season.
The 39-year-old Anderson joined the Senators in a goaltender swap with Colorado on Feb. 18, 2011, that sent Brian Elliott to the Avalanche.
WATCH | Anderson makes crazy, no-look save against Sabres
Anderson has a 202-168-46 record over 435 appearances (422 starts) with a 2.84 goals-against average and ,914 save percentage over nine-plus seasons with the Senators. He helped the Senators reach the Eastern Conference final in 2016-17, though the team has struggled the last free seasons.
Dorion also said he expects defenceman Mark Borowiecki to test the free-agent market.
WATCH | Frustration building in the bubble?
