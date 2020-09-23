Skip to Main Content
Senators part ways with longtime goalie Craig Anderson
NHL

Ottawa general manager Pierre Dorion says longtime Senators goaltender Craig Anderson will not be offered a new contract by the NHL club.

General manager Dorion says team moving in a different direction

The Canadian Press ·
Craig Anderson, who joined the Ottawa Senators in 2011, is entering free agency after completing a two-year deal with the club. (Josie Lepe/The Canadian Press/AP)

In an availability with reporters Wednesday, Dorion thanked Anderson for his contributions to the Senators over the years but said the club would be moving in a different direction.

Anderson is an unrestricted free agent after completing a two-year, $9.5-million US contract this season.

The 39-year-old Anderson joined the Senators in a goaltender swap with Colorado on Feb. 18, 2011, that sent Brian Elliott to the Avalanche.

Anderson has a 202-168-46 record over 435 appearances (422 starts) with a 2.84 goals-against average and ,914 save percentage over nine-plus seasons with the Senators. He helped the Senators reach the Eastern Conference final in 2016-17, though the team has struggled the last free seasons.

Dorion also said he expects defenceman Mark Borowiecki to test the free-agent market.

