Senators fall to Blue Jackets for 3rd straight loss
Top Ottawa defenceman Thomas Chabot suffers injury in 2nd period
Jack Roslovic scored twice Wednesday night in the Columbus Blue Jackets' 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators that extended their winning streak to three games.
Eric Robinson and Sean Kuraly, with an empty-net goal, also scored for Columbus (31-27-3). Elvis Merzlikins, playing his 40th game, stopped 30 shots.
The Senators (21-34-5) have now lost three straight and are 1-3-0 through the first four games of their five-game homestand.
The Senators may also find themselves without their top defenceman. Thomas Chabot was hurt early in the second period after taking a hit from Kuraly and appeared to be favouring his right arm. Chabot was looked at on the bench and returned to the ice momentarily, but then left the game and did not return.
WATCH l Roslovic scores twice as Blue Jackets dominate Senators:
Trailing 3-1 to start the third, the Senators looked to close the gap, but were unable to generate many chances or beat Merzlikins when they did have one.
Some poor defensive play by the Senators allowed the Blue Jackets to take a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes.
On Columbus's third goal Nikita Zaitsev, who had a rough night overall, failed to tie up Roslovic in front and he was able to bury a Patrik Laine rebound.
Despite being outshot 15-8 and not getting their first shot until the nine-minute mark, the Senators escaped the first period tied 1-1.
Down in the low slot, Ennis opened the scoring midway through the period after redirecting Chabot's shot. Just over five minutes later a weak defensive effort by Zaitsev allowed Werenski to find Roslovic for a tap-in.
WATCH l What Canadian teams might do ahead of NHL trade deadline:
