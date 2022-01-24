Forsberg stops 35 as Senators edge out Blue Jackets
Artem Zub and Tim Stützle scored for Ottawa
Anton Forsberg stopped 35 shots as the Ottawa Senators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 Sunday night to end a three-game losing streak.
"We're shutting down their best plays every shift," Forberg said. "I didn't really think they were able to create a lot. I think it was a really good job, and overall everybody fought hard."
Sean Kuraly scored for Columbus, and Elvis Merzilikins had 31 saves. The Blue Jackets lost for the third time in four games overall, and third straight at home.
Zub put Ottawa on the board with a wrister from just inside the blueline at 7:59 of the first.
"The first period it looked like they were really skating and we weren't, but we hung on and got some timely goals and we found a way to check ourselves to a big win," Ottawa coach D.J. Smith said.
WATCH | Stützle pockets winner for Sens:
Kuraly tied it with 34 seconds left in the opening period, deflecting Jakub Voracek's shot from the right circle.
Ottawa then pulled ahead when Stutzle outskated Zach Werenski and slipped a backhander over Merzlikins with 3:58 left in the second.
"It was a fairly even game," Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said. "It's not like we were chasing the game. It was a little bit lifeless. I was hoping to have more energy from our guys. We didn't have the extra gas. We needed more energy and we didn't have that."
