Newhook's late winner sends Avs past basement-dwelling Senators in 12-goal affair
Colorado wins 5th-straight contest after young forward scores with 1:33 remaining
Alex Newhook scored the go-ahead goal with 1:33 left, sending the Colorado Avalanche past the Ottawa Senators 7-5 on Monday night for their fifth straight win.
Zach Sanford got his first career hat trick for Ottawa but it wasn't enough as the team played its first game in a week.
The Senators had not played since a 4-0 loss to Calgary on Nov. 14 and they were unable to practice for five days due to a COVID-19 outbreak. They got back on the ice Saturday after eight players and associate coach Jack Capuano were taken off the NHL protocol list.
Defenceman Josh Brown, one of the players activated from the protocol list, was injured in the first period and didn't return.
Nazem Kadri had a goal and three assists, Cale Makar had two goals for the second straight game and Mikko Rantanen, Devon Toews and Valeri Nichuskin also scored for Colorado.
WATCH | Newhook's winner seals thrilling win over Senators:
The Senators showed little rust despite being idle. Ottawa led 5-4 on Sanford's third goal of the night early in the third, but Rantanen tied it at 9:08 and Newhook's second of the season put the Avalanche in front.
Kadri added an empty-net goal with 12 seconds remaining.
Norris gave the Senators a 4-3 lead early in the third and Makar tied it 1:42 later.
Colorado outshot Ottawa 19-4 in the second period but it was 3-all entering the third. Toews had given the Avalanche a 3-2 lead with a goal at 13:44 but Sanford's second of the night — on the Senators' second shot of the period — tied it again at 16:33.
