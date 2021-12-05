Tkachuk caps 2-goal effort with OT winner to lift Senators past Avalanche

Brady Tkachuk's second goal of the game came 51 seconds into overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 6-5 win over the Colorado Avalanche Saturday.

Tkachuk added an assist for the three-point night. Tim Stutzle also had two goals and an assist, while Josh Norris and Austin Watson rounded out the scoring for the Senators (6-15-1), which have won two straight for the first time this season.

Thomas Chabot had two assists and Anton Forsberg had 26 saves for the win.

Alex Newhook, Devon Toews and Gabriel Landeskog each had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche (12-7-2) while Darren Helm and Tyson Jost also scored. Nathan MacKinnon had three helpers.

Jost scored 1:52 into the third period to pull the Avalanche to 5-4.

The Avs looked to have tied the game in the final three minutes, but a challenge by the Senators showed the play was offside.

WATCH l Tkachuk's OT winner downs Avalanche:

Tkachuk's overtime winner lifts Senators over Avalanche 1:34 Ottawa edges Colorado 6-5 with Brady Tkachuk's overtime goal. 1:34

Then Toews scored on a point shot at 18:40 to send the game to overtime.

Jonas Johansson started the game for Colorado and allowed four goals on 16 shots before being replaced by Justus Annunen, who made his NHL debut and allowed two goals on 19 shots.

The Senators went into the third period with a 5-3 lead thanks in part to two second-period goals from Stutzle, the first of which was a strange one.

Tied 2-2, Stutzle gave the Senators a 3-2 lead after he was pushed into Johansson by Jack Johnson while on a partial break. All three ended up in the net, as did the puck, but only after the net was dislodged.

After a lengthy review, the goal stood just 1:13 into the period.

Norris gave the Senators a 4-2 lead at 2:49 and knocked Johansson from the game. Annunen came on and gave up a power-play goal to Stutzle at 7:46.

Then came the prettiest goal of the night as Newhook stepped around Lassi Thomson, went in alone and beat Forsberg on the short side cutting Ottawa's lead to 5-3 just shy of the halfway mark in the game.

WATCH l Avalanche's Newhook nets outstanding goal against Senators:

Avalanche's Newhook scores outstanding goal against Senators 0:51 Alex Newhook from St. John's, N.L., displays speed and skill as he scores an incredible goal for Colorado. 0:51

The teams combined for four goals in the opening 10 minutes of the second period, but they also combined for four goals just over eight minutes into the first.

Helm gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead 1:26 into the game but the Senators replied with goals from Tkachuk and Watson 29 seconds apart about four minutes later. Watson's goal was his first of the season.

Landeskog tied the game as he tipped a Toews point shot past Forsberg at 8:19, just seven seconds into a power play. Landeskog extended his point streak to seven games.