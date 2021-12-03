Skip to Main Content
NHL·New

Senators respond quickly to diffuse late rally in victory over sliding Hurricanes

Alex Formenton scored twice and Josh Norris broke a tie 19 seconds after the Ottawa Senators lost the lead in their 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Ottawa's Josh Norris nets game-winner 19 seconds after Carolina ties game in 3rd

Bob Sutton · The Associated Press ·
Ottawa's Alex Formenton, centre, celebrates his first-period goal with teammates Nick Holden, left, and Tyler Ennis, right, during the Senators' 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. (Karl B DeBlaker/The Associated Press)

Alex Formenton scored twice and Josh Norris broke a tie 19 seconds after the Ottawa Senators lost the lead in their 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Norris pushed in a rebound with 5:54 left and the Senators hung on for their league-low fifth victory of the season.

Anton Forsberg made 47 saves for Ottawa in his seventh game with the Senators and 63rd of his career. He previously played for Columbus, Chicago and Carolina.

The Hurricanes dropped their season-high third game in a row despite holding a 49-20 edge in shots.

WATCH | Norris sends Sens past Hurricanes:

Senators end 6-game losing streak on Norris winner

49 minutes ago
0:54
Josh Norris scored the winning goal and Alex Formenton had a pair as Ottawa upset Carolina 3-2 Thursday night. 0:54

Teuvo Teravainen scored with 7:58 left on what was the 42nd shot of the game for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov tied it with 6:13 to go.

Antti Raanta, who suffered his first regulation loss of the season in five decisions (3-1-1), made 17 saves for Carolina.

Tyler Ennis notched two assists for the Senators, who had allowed at least four goals in each of their six previous games.

WATCH | CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo projects Canadian Olympic hockey roster:

Canadian Olympic men's hockey power rankings: Ep. 5

1 day ago
3:12
No more tinkering, Rob Pizzo made some significant changes to his Team Canada blue-line. 3:12

Ottawa went up 2-0 with 10:55 remaining in the third period. The puck went into the net off Carolina forward Martin Necas' skate, but goaltender interference had been ruled on Formenton.

The Senators challenged the ruling, and it was overturned. That gave Formenton his second goal of the game and fourth of the season.

Carolina held a 20-3 edge in shots through the first period, but Ottawa owned the lead. Formenton's first goal came when the Senators completed a nifty transition sequence.

The Hurricanes failed to score a first- or second-period goal for their third consecutive game. Svechnikov's shot bounced off the post on a power play in the waning seconds of the first period.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now