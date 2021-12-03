Senators respond quickly to diffuse late rally in victory over sliding Hurricanes

Alex Formenton scored twice and Josh Norris broke a tie 19 seconds after the Ottawa Senators lost the lead in their 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Norris pushed in a rebound with 5:54 left and the Senators hung on for their league-low fifth victory of the season.

Anton Forsberg made 47 saves for Ottawa in his seventh game with the Senators and 63rd of his career. He previously played for Columbus, Chicago and Carolina.

The Hurricanes dropped their season-high third game in a row despite holding a 49-20 edge in shots.

WATCH | Norris sends Sens past Hurricanes:

Senators end 6-game losing streak on Norris winner 0:54 Josh Norris scored the winning goal and Alex Formenton had a pair as Ottawa upset Carolina 3-2 Thursday night. 0:54

Teuvo Teravainen scored with 7:58 left on what was the 42nd shot of the game for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov tied it with 6:13 to go.

Antti Raanta, who suffered his first regulation loss of the season in five decisions (3-1-1), made 17 saves for Carolina.

Tyler Ennis notched two assists for the Senators, who had allowed at least four goals in each of their six previous games.

Ottawa went up 2-0 with 10:55 remaining in the third period. The puck went into the net off Carolina forward Martin Necas' skate, but goaltender interference had been ruled on Formenton.

The Senators challenged the ruling, and it was overturned. That gave Formenton his second goal of the game and fourth of the season.

Carolina held a 20-3 edge in shots through the first period, but Ottawa owned the lead. Formenton's first goal came when the Senators completed a nifty transition sequence.

The Hurricanes failed to score a first- or second-period goal for their third consecutive game. Svechnikov's shot bounced off the post on a power play in the waning seconds of the first period.