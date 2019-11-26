Blue Jackets halt Senators winning streak at 4 with shutout victory
Oliver Bjorkstrand scores game's lone marker
Oliver Bjorkstrand scored 21 seconds into the third period and Joonas Korpisalo earned his second career shutout, lifting the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 1-0 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Monday night.
Korpisalo stopped 25 shots in his 10th victory. Craig Anderson made 18 saves for the Senators (11-12-1), who had won four in a row.
It was nearly three minutes into the game before Columbus took a shot, and the Blue Jackets put just eight pucks on net through 30 minutes of play.
They finally found their stride at the start of the third period when Zach Werenski threw the puck toward the net from the blue line and it was tipped in by Bjorkstrand for his sixth goal of the season, extending his point streak to four games.
Werenski's assist pushed his point streak to seven games, and Boone Jenner's assist was the 100th of his career.
Ottawa's best scoring chance came when Connor Brown got a 1-on-1 with Korpisalo at 8:36 of the third, but could not beat him.
