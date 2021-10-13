Penguins spoil Lightning's Stanley Cup ceremony to welcome new NHL season
Down Crosby, Malkin and Guentzel, Pittsburgh defeats defending champions
Tristan Jarry had 26 saves, Danton Heinen and Brian Boyle scored early second-period goals, and the short-handed Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 in the regular-season opener on Tuesday night.
"It's a process but I think we proved that we can play against a team like that, we can play well and we can win," Simon said.
Tampa Bay got goals from Anthony Cirelli and Andrew Killorn, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 29 shots. Star right wing Nikita Kucherov didn't have a shot on goal, while defenceman Mikhail Sergachev was minus-5.
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman was in attendance as Tampa Bay unveiled its 2020-21 Stanley Cup banner during a pregame ceremony. The Lightning have won two consecutive titles following pandemic-impacted and abbreviated regular seasons.
"We wanted to kind of spoil it," Heinen said.
WATCH | Lightning raise 2021 Stanley Cup banner:
Lightning coach Jon Cooper said the outcome would have the same if the opponent had been the Penguins' minor league team.
"They beat us to every puck, they worked harder than us, they were better than us in every facet of the game," Cooper said. "If it wasn't for our goalie it probably would have been way worse. They came here to win a hockey game, we came here and watched the banner raising, and then watched a team want to win a hockey game. We did a lot of watching tonight."
The Penguins blocked 15 shots.
"It makes my job really easy," Jarry said. "They're playing hard, and they're blocking shots. They did a great job for me."
Heinen and Boyle put the Penguins up 2-0 with goals in the first 4:11 of the second.
WATCH | Boyle lifts Penguins over Lightning:
Jeff Carter stole Vasilevskiy's clearing attempt behind the net and set up Heinen's goal 12 seconds in. Boyle, who signed a $750,000 US, one-year contract before the game after coming to training camp on a tryout offer, scored from the low slot at 4:11. The 12-year veteran last played with Florida in 2019-20.
"That was awesome," Heinen said of Boyle's goal. "It was a nice goal, too. He's such a great guy, always smiling. A great teammate to have,"
Simon made it 3-0 when his long-range shot eluded Vasilevskiy with 8:28 left in the third. It was his first goal since Feb. 2, 2020.
WATCH | 9 things you should know for the new NHL season... in 90 seconds:
Cooper pulled Vasilevskiy with 6 minutes left and it paid off when Cirelli scored at 14:23. However, with Vasilevskiy off the ice again, Blueger picked up an empty-netter 30 seconds later.
Killorn got another Lightning goal with the extra attacker but Rodrigues and Rust got the Penguins' second and third empty-net goals.
Pittsburgh outshot the Lightning 14-7 in the first period. Simon had his in-close chance stopped during a 2-on-1 by Vasilevskiy, and Rodrigues lost control of the puck on a breakaway.
The Lightning had a streak of winning seven consecutive season openers, all at home, end.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?