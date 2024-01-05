Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Hockey

'I'm smiling': IIHF president optimistic about NHL participation at 2026 Olympics

Luc Tardif is optimistic NHL players will be at the 2026 Olympics. The International Ice Hockey Federation president says "all the planets are at the good place" with his organization, the NHL, the NHL Players' Association and the International Olympic Committee.

Luc Tardif expects an announcement by end of February following meeting of the IIHF Congress.

Joshua Clipperton · The Canadian Press ·
IIHF President speaks to the press prior to the bronze-medal game between the Czech Repbulic and Switzerland during the 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship at CAA Centre on April 16, 2023 in Brampton, Ont.
IIHF President Luc Tardif said he will be meeting with IOC president Thomas Bach later this month before speaking with the NHL and NHLPA at the league's all-star game in Toronto. (Dennis Pajot/Getty Images)

Luc Tardif is optimistic NHL players will be at the 2026 Olympics.

The International Ice Hockey Federation president says "all the planets are at the good place" with his organization, the NHL, the NHL Players' Association and the International Olympic Committee.

Tardif made the comments at the world junior hockey championship closing press conference ahead the final between hosts Sweden and the United States.

The Canadian-born Tardif said "you can see, I'm smiling" when asked about the Olympics in Milan and Cortina, Italy. He said he will be meeting with IOC president Thomas Bach later this month before speaking with the NHL and NHLPA at the league's all-star game in Toronto.

Tardif said he expects an announcement by the end February following a meeting of the IIHF Congress.

The NHL participated at five Games between 1998 and 2014, but skipped the event in 2018 for financial reasons. The league was set to go to Beijing in 2022 before pulling the plug for concerns related to COVID-19.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now