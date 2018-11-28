Oilers' Klefbom picks right time to score 1st goal of season

Oscar Klefbom's first goal of the season came in overtime as the Edmonton Oilers came away with a 1-0 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

Goalie Mikko Koskinen made 28 saves to earn his second career shutout for Edmonton (11-11-2).

Anton Khudobin stopped 30 shots in net as the Stars (12-11-2) lost for the fourth time in their past five games.

Leon Draisaitl made a perfect pass 2:42 into overtime to set up Klefbom for the winner as the Oilers snapped a two-game losing skid.

After two scoreless periods Edmonton's Ryan Spooner had one of the best chances of the night with four minutes left in the third period, but Khubodin came up with a clutch save.

Down at the other end of the ice Koskinen stopped Dallas forward Jamie Benn in the final seconds of regulation time.