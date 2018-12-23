Lightning carried by hot offence in win over Oilers
Nikita Kucherov records 5 points (1G, 4A) in victory
Nikita Kucherov had a goal and four assists while Steven Stamkos and Tyler Johnson each scored twice as the Tampa Bay Lightning extended their point streak to 12 games with a 6-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.
J.T Miller also scored for the Lightning (28-7-2), who have gone an impressive 11-0-1 in their last 12 games for the best run in the NHL this season.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Alex Chiasson and Leon Draisaitl scored while Connor McDavid had three assists for the Oilers (18-15-3), who have lost three straight.
Edmonton goalie Mikko Koskinen lost for the first time on home ice, dropping to 7-1-0.
Edmonton got on the board first midway through the opening period on a give-and-go play from McDavid to Nugent-Hopkins, who sent his 12th goal of the season past Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.
McDavid picked up his 200th career assist on the play, becoming just the sixth player in NHL history to reach the milestone before his 22nd birthday — joining a club including Wayne Gretzky, Sidney Crosby, Mario Lemieux, Dale Hawerchuk and Ron Francis.
